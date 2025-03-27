10-Year-Old Florida Boy’s Tragic Death Exposes Horrifying Secrets at Home

A 10-year-old Florida boy has died after enduring what authorities describe as “unimaginable abuse” at the hands of his mother and her boyfriend. Xavier Williams passed away Friday, March 22, at 5:18 p.m. after suffering severe injuries consistent with prolonged torture, police said.

The Tavares Police Department announced the heartbreaking news in a Facebook post, calling Xavier “a beloved boy who touched the hearts of many.” Officers stated the child was a “victim of unimaginable abuse and neglect at the hands of those who were meant to care for him.”

The case began on February 22, when police responded to AdventHealth Waterman Hospital after reports of a child with extensive injuries. Hospital staff said Xavier was covered in bruises, burns, and wounds in various stages of healing. His mother, Kimberley Mills, and her boyfriend, Andre Walker, brought him in but fled upon learning the police were coming, told WFLA.

Investigators later uncovered disturbing evidence, including duct tape, a six-foot ladder, and a 10-pound weight allegedly used to restrain and torture Xavier. Police said weights had been dropped on his exposed stomach. His younger brother told officers both children endured “unspeakable torment.”

Andre Walker. Tavares Police Department

Mills and Walker were arrested and initially charged with aggravated child abuse, neglect, and evidence tampering. Police warned at the time that charges could be upgraded if Xavier succumbed to his injuries.

A GoFundMe organized by Xavier’s aunt has raised over $12,900 to support the family. The page described Xavier as having “suffered unspeakable abuse” before his death. The community will honor Xavier at a candlelight vigil on March 29 in Wooton Park. Attendees are encouraged to wear blue, his favorite color.

“This innocent child’s life was marked by unspeakable suffering,” police wrote. “We remain steadfast in securing justice.” The State Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case for potential enhanced charges.

READ NEXT: