Washington woman charged after allegedly trying to hit child on dirtbike

A Washington state woman has been arrested after authorities said she tried to hit a child riding a dirtbike and was later found attempting to get inside a stranger’s home.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 56-year-old Wendy A. Clemente. Authorities said she was charged with first-degree attempted assault, DUI and first-degree criminal trespass following the April 28 incident.

“Thankfully, no one was injured during this extremely dangerous incident,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Deputies said they were first called to the neighborhood around 6 p.m. after receiving a report about “a reckless driver” who allegedly tried to hit a juvenile. According to the sheriff’s office, the driver went onto the sidewalk and chased the child, who was riding a dirtbike.

“During the incident, the suspect drove up on the sidewalk and attempted to hit a juvenile riding a bike,” the sheriff’s office said. “The driver chased the juvenile on the sidewalk before reentering the roadway and leaving the area. Thankfully, the juvenile was not hit or injured.”

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The sheriff’s office said a witness recorded cellphone video at the scene. In the footage, a silver Ford Focus can be seen going onto the sidewalk and driving behind the child.

About 25 minutes later, deputies received another call, this time about a possible residential burglary roughly a mile away. The homeowner was not at the residence but told authorities he was watching a live security feed showing a suspect trying door handles at the property.

Deputies responded and located the suspect, who they later identified as Clemente. Authorities said she gave an explanation for why she was in the area, but denied trying to enter the home.

“She explained she took her dog for a ride, looking for other dogs to socialize with,” the sheriff’s office said. “She noticed the victim’s dogs in a fenced yard and stopped. She admitted she did not know the victim and denied entering or attempting to enter his residence. When asked, she did not remember the incident [involving the dirtbike].”

Deputies said they believed Clemente was impaired during the encounter. According to the sheriff’s office, she initially denied using alcohol or drugs before later changing her account.

“Despite indicators that Clemente was impaired, she denied drinking alcohol or consuming any drugs, but later changed her story and admitted to drinking alcohol,” authorities said. “Deputies advised her that she was under arrest for DUI.”

Authorities also said Clemente resisted while being placed in a patrol vehicle and tried to kick a deputy. “They eventually restrained her in the back of the patrol vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

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