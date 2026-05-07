Boutique Owner Pamela “Brooke” Schronce Arrested for 17th Time Amid Customer Scam Allegations

South Carolina boutique owner Pamela “Brooke” Schronce has been arrested again as she continues to face legal trouble connected to allegations that she scammed customers through her children’s clothing business.

Schronce, 30, was booked into the Pickens County Detention Center on Friday, May 1, according to online records viewed by Fox Carolina. She was charged with obtaining money or property under false tokens or letters, involving an amount of less than $2,000.

She was later granted a bond set at $1,087.50. Her information no longer appears on the Pickens County Detention Center’s inmate search, which indicates she may have been released from custody.

The latest arrest marks Schronce’s 17th since the beginning of 2026 and comes as authorities continue investigating complaints linked to her former business, Thomas & Turner Boutique. The boutique was promoted on Instagram as a “boutique for trendy little babies” offering “custom designed” clothing.

Schronce has been accused of taking orders from customers who say they never received the items they paid for. Us Weekly previously reported that one alleged victim told law enforcement she placed seven online orders with Schronce’s business between October 2024 and March 2025. The purchases totaled nearly $500.

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After the items did not arrive, the woman contacted Schronce by email. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the boutique owner allegedly “promised refunds.” “However, no money was refunded, and the citizen never received the items that she ordered,” the sheriff’s office said.

Another woman also reported a similar experience to an Oconee County fraud investigator. On March 16, she said she had “pre-ordered matching children’s outfits” from Schronce’s boutique in December 2024 but “never received” the clothing.

The woman told authorities that she later received a partial refund through a gift card, though it reportedly did not arrive until July 2025, several months after the original order. The sheriff’s office said the refund amount was only $73.02.

She then used the gift card to make another purchase from the boutique, but the new items also failed to arrive as scheduled in January. Authorities said the remaining balance on the gift card could no longer be used because the business had closed.

“The victim never received her order, and the victim cannot use the remaining balance on the gift card due to the fact that the business is now closed,” the sheriff’s office said.

Before her May 1 arrest, Schronce was arrested on April 6 on two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent. She was later released after posting bail.

Schronce’s attorney, Joy C. Davis, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office also did not immediately comment on the latest arrest, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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