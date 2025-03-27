Hawaiian Doctor Tries to Push Wife Off 1,200-Foot Cliff at Scenic Lookout

A doctor from Hawaii has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to push his wife off a cliff during what seemed to be a holiday outing gone wrong. The couple, reportedly from Maui, were visiting the scenic Pali Lookout in Oʻahu—a breathtaking location known for its dizzying 1,200-foot drop and famously strong winds—when things turned dark and unexpected.

According to Honolulu police, the shocking incident took place on 24 March. A 36-year-old woman, who hasn’t been named publicly, is now in critical condition following the terrifying attack. Authorities say her husband, 46-year-old Gerhardt Konig, tried to throw her off the trail and then hit her multiple times in the head with a rock.

Reports say Konig fled the scene but was arrested later that same evening. He has now been officially charged with second-degree attempted murder, with his bail set at an eye-watering $5 million. Police updated the case on 26 March, confirming the charges. He’s expected to appear in court soon, according to Island News.

What sparked such a brutal assault? It’s hard to imagine, but Hawaii News Now reported that the alleged attack stemmed from something as trivial as his wife refusing to take a photo with him. That disagreement, police claim, escalated to a life-threatening situation in a matter of moments.

Two witnesses apparently called emergency services after spotting the disturbing incident. Honolulu police were responding to a report of a man assaulting a woman on the trail when they found the victim, battered and in need of urgent care. Emergency services later confirmed she had suffered serious injuries to her head and face.

Her husband’s lawyer, Myles Breiner, seemed stunned by the allegations. “Why he did this? That’s a mystery… he has nothing on his record here or anywhere else he’s ever lived in,” he told Island News. “So it’s rather surprising that out of nowhere, he would engage in this kind of behavior.”

Local outlet KHON 2 cited unnamed sources suggesting the couple were on holiday at the time. Public records also indicate the woman’s birthday falls in March, meaning what should’ve been a celebratory trip took a near-fatal turn.

It remains unclear who made the first 911 call, but without the intervention of nearby witnesses and the quick response from police, the outcome could have been even more tragic.

As the investigation continues, many in the local community—and beyond—are grappling with the grim reality that a seemingly peaceful moment at one of Hawaii’s most iconic viewpoints became the scene of a brutal attempted murder.