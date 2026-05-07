Jamie-Lynn Sigler shares positive update on Christina Applegate’s health

Christina Applegate is showing signs of improvement amid her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis, according to her close friend and Messy podcast co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live on May 5, Sigler shared a positive update following recent reports that Applegate had been hospitalised due to complications related to her condition. “She’s doing better, she’s getting stronger, she’s doing well,” Sigler said, offering reassurance to fans concerned about the actress’s health.

Applegate, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2021, has been candid about the physical and emotional toll of the disease. In recent months, she has spoken openly about frequent hospital visits, chronic pain, and extreme fatigue, which have at times left her bedridden. Despite these challenges, she has continued to connect with audiences through her podcast and public appearances.

The Emmy-winner recently revealed that she’s confined to bed 4 years after her multiple sclerosis diagnosis (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The Dead to Me star previously addressed her health struggles on social media, thanking fans for their support and emphasising her determination to keep moving forward. “I’m a strong chick and I’m getting stronger and better every day,” she wrote in an April update.

Sigler, who also lives with MS and publicly shared her diagnosis in 2016, highlighted how their podcast has become a meaningful outlet. The platform allows both women to discuss their experiences with the condition while raising awareness and fostering a sense of community.

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While Applegate’s journey with MS remains ongoing, the latest update suggests she is continuing to fight the illness with resilience as she focuses on her recovery.

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