Florida mom charged after allegedly kicking child at youth football game

A Florida mother is facing child abuse charges after she allegedly ran onto a Pop Warner football field during a youth game Saturday and kicked a juvenile player, turning a post-play brawl into a full-blown criminal case.

Renee Lambert was arrested at Brooks Park in Fort Myers and charged with child abuse without great bodily harm and resisting an officer, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies assigned to park security were flagged down after a fight broke out between players following a play on the field.

Video footage reviewed by investigators showed Lambert charging onto the field and kicking a juvenile player. Lambert told authorities a child had struck her with a helmet, but investigators said the evidence did not support that account.

Bodycam footage captured a heated, profanity-laced standoff as deputies moved to detain her. “So you’re mad at them for hitting me?” Lambert asked. “I’m mad at an adult for attacking a kid,” an officer replied. The confrontation escalated as deputies ordered her to stop. “You’re detained right now,” an officer commanded. “No, I’m not. Goodbye… get your hands off me,” she fired back.

When deputies identified her as a suspect and again told her she was being detained, Lambert shifted her focus entirely — demanding to find another player.

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“Where’s number nine? Go get number nine,” she said. “A kid?” the officer asked. “Yes.” “You’re an adult,” he replied. The footage ends with deputies struggling to place Lambert in handcuffs as the scene descends into chaos.

The arrest adds to a troubling recent pattern of parental misconduct at children’s events in Florida. Last month, another mother, Amanda Thorpe, 33, of Lake Mary, was charged with child neglect after allegedly leaving her 12-year-old daughter alone at a bar in Universal CityWalk while she went drinking at a separate venue, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Youth sports leagues across the country have long grappled with parental interference and sideline aggression, but an adult physically striking a child on the field represents an extreme escalation. Pop Warner, one of the oldest and largest youth football organizations in the United States, has policies in place requiring adult spectators to maintain appropriate conduct, with removal from games among the potential consequences for violations.

Lambert’s case now moves to the courts, where she faces the child abuse charge in connection with the juvenile she allegedly kicked.

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