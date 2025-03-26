Horror as Texan Mum Allegedly Dismembered Alive by Twisted Killer with Body Parts Found Cooking in Crockpot

In a chilling case that has shocked the community, a Texas-Mexican Mafia member has been sentenced to 70 years in prison for the brutal murder of 31-year-old Nicole “Niki” Perry. The horrific crime, which took place in a drug house in San Antonio, involved the severing of Perry’s hands with a machete and the storage of her remains in a crockpot.

The tragedy unfolded after Perry and her partner, Randall Fulghum, were evicted from their home and sought refuge at a friend’s residence on West Harlan Avenue. Among the occupants was Rafael Castillo, 26, a violent member of the Texas-Mexican Mafia. According to Dark Deeds podcaster Emily Fisher, Castillo saw an argument between Perry and Fulghum as an opportunity to “teach her a lesson” for disrespecting him, told The Mirror US.

Fulghum recounted the harrowing details in court, describing how Castillo taped Perry’s hands and wielded a machete. “He raised it, and as soon as he did, I knew what he was going to do. It was a sound I’ll never forget,” Fulghum said. Perry was struck with the machete and later killed with an axe blow to the skull. Castillo then ordered Fulghum and another housemate, Vanessa Vargas, to clean up the scene, threatening them at gunpoint.

In a gruesome twist, Perry’s severed hands were forgotten during the cleanup and placed in a crockpot. The body was later discovered by public workers who noticed human hair protruding from trash bags on South W.W. White Road.

Victim Nicole “Niki” Perry ( Image: KSAT)

Castillo was arrested but initially released due to insufficient evidence. Fulghum eventually came forward, stating, “I had nothing to live for without Nicole.” In August 2022, a jury took just an hour to convict Castillo, sentencing him to 70 years with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

Sheriff Javier Salazar described the murder as a “gruesome attack,” emphasizing that Perry was killed over a personal disagreement, not gang-related motives. Castillo’s defense argued he was a loving, church-going individual, but the state countered that his actions warranted a life sentence. The case serves as a grim reminder of the violence associated with organized crime and the devastating impact on victims and their families.

