Former MAGA influencer says top Trump cheerleaders are “mercenaries of the attention economy”

A former star of the MAGA influencer world is now one of its most vocal critics — and she says she has receipts. Ashley St. Clair, 27, was once a rising figure in conservative media. A former brand ambassador for Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA, she had amassed over a million followers on X, published an anti-transgender children’s book, made regular appearances on Fox News, and taken selfies at Mar-a-Lago. Today, she is using her platform to dismantle the very machine she helped build, the Washington Post reported.

In near-daily TikTok monologues to over 77,000 followers, St. Clair claims to expose what she calls the “hidden machinery” behind conservative social media stardom — alleging that top MAGA personalities, widely portrayed as grassroots activists, were in fact receiving coordinated talking points from administration officials and congressional Republicans through group chats with names like “Fight, Fight, Fight.”

“There is no free thinking here,” she said in one recent video. “They are waiting to get marching orders and a direct deposit.”

St. Clair has backed her claims with evidence. She shared screenshots of direct messages offering her thousands of dollars per post to boost conservative candidates, and documented campaigns from influencer-marketing platforms instructing creators to align their messaging around political issues.

She also provided communications showing Trump campaign official James Blair reaching out to her to help amplify attacks on the Biden administration. In one message from October 2024, Blair wrote: “Can E help gas this fire?” — a reference widely interpreted as pointing to Elon Musk, who later promoted at least two related posts attacking Democrats before the presidential election.

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St. Clair’s break from the movement began after a turbulent personal period. In February 2025, she revealed she had secretly given birth to a child with Musk. After their relationship ended and custody disputes emerged, she stepped back from public life for several months — a period she describes as one of deep doubt and self-reflection, during which she realized she “didn’t understand what [she] was talking about.”

She re-emerged in January expressing “immense guilt” over spreading anti-transgender views and contributing to a movement she now describes as built on “fear and false patriotism.”

“Everything is staged, everything is for a dollar, everything is about making money,” she said.

Not everyone is convinced of her sincerity. Fellow influencer Rogan O’Handley dismissed her as a disgruntled attention-seeker. But Renée DiResta, a Georgetown University researcher who studies political influencers, offered a more measured view — saying St. Clair is “saying out loud what people who track the space have observed on the outside to be highly likely.”

St. Clair says she is speaking out despite the professional risks because she fears the “viral-outrage infrastructure” will outlast Trump’s presidency, enabling continued secret coordination between political operatives and online personalities in ways that could cause lasting damage to American democracy.

She is currently raising two children, finishing her undergraduate degree, and preparing for law school.