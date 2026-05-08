Shakira returns to the FIFA World Cup 2026 with new anthem ‘Dai Dai’

Shakira is heading back to football’s biggest stage. The global pop star has unveiled “Dai Dai,” her new song for the 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026, adding another chapter to her long-running connection with the tournament.

In a teaser filmed at Maracanã Stadium, Shakira performs on the pitch as dancers dressed in colors inspired by competing nations fill the field. The full track, which also features Burna Boy, is set to arrive on May 14.

In the preview, Shakira sings, “Here in this place / You belong,” before a male voice follows with, “What broke you once / Made you strong.” The anthem blends her signature Latin-pop sound with Afrobeats influences, aiming for the kind of global appeal that has long defined World Cup music.

Shakira’s return feels especially fitting given her history with football’s biggest tournament. Her 2010 hit “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa”) became one of the most iconic World Cup songs ever made. She later returned with “La La La (Brazil 2014)” and also performed “Hips Don’t Lie” during the 2006 World Cup closing ceremony.

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The 2026 World Cup, hosted across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, kicks off on June 11 and will be the biggest edition in the tournament’s history, with 48 teams. Even before its full release, “Dai Dai” is already drawing comparisons to “Waka Waka,” with fans hoping Shakira may once again deliver the soundtrack of the summer.

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