Good makeup starts with good skin prep. When your skin is clean, hydrated, and protected, makeup applies more smoothly and lasts longer. A simple routine before makeup can help reduce patchiness, dryness, excess oil, and uneven texture.

1. Cleanse Your Face

Start with a clean base. Wash your face with a gentle cleanser to remove dirt, oil, sweat, and any leftover skincare products. This helps makeup sit better on the skin rather than mix with impurities.

Choose a cleanser according to your skin type. Dry skin may need a creamy or hydrating cleanser, while oily skin may prefer a gel-based cleanser.

2. Exfoliate When Needed

Exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells, making your skin look smoother and brighter. It can also help the foundation glide on more evenly.

However, exfoliation should not be done every day. Use it only 2 to 3 times a week, depending on your skin’s needs. Over-exfoliating can cause irritation, redness, or dryness.

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3. Use Toner Optional

A toner can help balance the skin and prepare it for the next skincare steps. It may also help your skin absorb moisturizers and other products more effectively.

Go for a hydrating or soothing toner, especially if your skin feels dry or sensitive. Avoid harsh toners that can make the skin feel tight.

4. Moisturize Well

Moisturizer is one of the most important steps before makeup. It hydrates the skin and creates a smooth canvas for foundation and concealer.

How to prep your skin before makeup

Even oily skin needs moisturizer. Use a lightweight moisturizer if your skin gets oily, and a richer one if your skin is dry.

5. Apply Sunscreen During the Day

If you are doing makeup during the daytime, sunscreen is a must. It protects your skin from UV rays and helps prevent sun damage.

Use SPF 30 or higher and let it settle before applying makeup. Reapply sunscreen if you are staying outdoors for a long time.

6. Prep Your Lips

Dry or cracked lips can make lipstick look uneven. Apply a hydrating lip balm before makeup to keep your lips soft and smooth.

Let the balm absorb for a few minutes before applying lip liner or lipstick.

7. Use Eye Cream Optional

If your under-eye area feels dry, apply a small amount of lightweight eye cream. This helps hydrate the area and can make concealer look smoother.

Avoid using too much product, as it may cause creasing.

8. Let Skincare Absorb

After applying skincare, wait 1 to 2 minutes before starting makeup. This gives your products time to absorb properly.

When skincare settles into the skin, makeup applies better and lasts longer.