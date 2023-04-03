Is Prince Harry Struggling with Anger Issues?

Is Prince Harry dealing with major rage issues? That is what many royal critics are wondering as the Duke of Sussex is in London this week but will not be meeting any of his royal family members.

Instead, he’s staying with friends while awaiting a court ruling in his case against Associated Papers, the owner of the Daily Mail. Some think Harry is so furious with his family that he can’t bear the thought of even looking at them, let alone being in the same room with them. Continue reading to learn everything you need to know.

Royal Family News: Is Prince Harry Struggling With His Anger Issues?

Daniela Elser of the New Zealand Herald, a royal commentator, appears to have indicated that Prince Harry is being too harsh on his family members. She also appeared to imply that the Duke of Sussex, rather than his father, King Charles, or even his brother, Prince William, has a lot of rage problems.

The royal critic also seemed to imply that his antics are only making him look stupid. Or at least, that’s what she believes. In her latest column, Elser writes, “How long will Harry stay in London? How many chip butties with extra HP sauce might he try to sneak in during that time? (Carbs on carbs?

I think that’s a criminal offense in California.) No one knows. But what seems clear is that Harry is not done, not by a long shot, when it comes to his expressing his anger towards the British press nor his wholesale unwillingness to in any way play the Palace game.”

Royal Family News: What’s Next For Prince Harry?

She continued, “It’s funny, isn’t it? Meghan might be the one with the entertainment background but the duke clearly has quite the showman – if not the stunt man – in him too.”

So far, Prince Harry has made no remarks about the situation. It’s also unknown how long he’ll be in London for his current visit.