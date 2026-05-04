Trump’s MAGA Coalition Hits a Rough Patch in Ohio as Voters Grow Tired of the Drama

Ohio, once the nation’s premier presidential bellwether, has shown early signs of political friction. According to a report by CNN Chief National Correspondent John King, fractures are beginning to appear in the former president’s “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) coalition, giving local Democrats a renewed sense of hope.

Speaking with Ohio voter and Iraq War veteran Dale King, the report highlighted the growing exhaustion among some moderate and independent voters. Despite voting for Trump in 2016 and again in the 2024 primary, Dale King now describes himself as a “radical centrist” who feels let down by both major political parties.

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“The shine’s kind of coming off the Trump presidency,” Dale King said. “Really kind of see through the true core of who he is versus what he campaigned on.”

This veteran, a two-time Trump voter, says he’s voting for Democrats in 2026 because he believes the country needs to send Trump a midterm message:



“The shine’s kind of coming off the Trump presidency. You really kind of see through the true core of who he is versus what he… pic.twitter.com/kjBcMdrAk0 Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human: — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 4, 2026

For Dale King, the breaking point lies in foreign policy and the rhetoric surrounding a potential conflict with Iran. As a combat veteran who experienced the realities of war firsthand, he expressed deep concern over aggressive posturing.

“I was in Iraq, and I lost friends and friends who lost legs to Iranian weaponry. I get it. I am pro-military,” he emphasized. However, while acknowledging the real threats facing the United States, he pushed back against the push for escalated conflict. “I’m really kind of struggling to understand the urgency… you can’t be flippant about war.”

Read More: Young Trump voters expected life to improve, but now they’re stuck with war and don’t want to vote anymore

This shifting sentiment among some working-class and independent voters has energized Ohio Democrats. After years of Republican dominance in state-wide races, the party now believes it has a viable path to reclaim the governor’s mansion and secure a critical U.S. Senate seat.

While Ohio remains a Republican-leaning state, the growing hesitation among voters like Dale King suggests that the GOP cannot take its base for granted as the nation heads toward the November elections.