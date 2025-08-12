Olivia Munn’s Baby Says “Mama” for the First Time and It’s on Video

Olivia Munn just shared a milestone every parent treasures. Her 10-month-old daughter, Méi June, has officially said her very first word. And it was “Mama.”

In a video posted to Instagram, Munn is holding her daughter and gently encouraging her to say it again. “Her first word was mama! I don’t have video proof of it yet but it’s true. It’s true. Can you say mama now? Can you say mama?” she asks, smiling from ear to ear. Then Méi upgrades it to “Mom,” giving her mom an even sweeter surprise.

“Méi’s first word is Mama! And she surprised me by saying it on camera!! Although she upgraded to ‘Mom,’” Munn wrote in the caption.

Munn compared the moment to when her 3-year-old son Malcolm said his first word, which was “Dada.” She recalled how much it meant to her husband, John Mulaney. “When he heard him say it, his heart exploded,” she said. “But with Méi, for all of the reasons, I was secretly praying for it to be Mama.”

Munn and Mulaney’s relationship went public in June 2021. They welcomed Malcolm that November. In July 2024, they married in an intimate New York ceremony at a friend’s home, officiated by Sam Waterston, with only Malcolm and one other guest present. Just two months later, they welcomed baby Méi.

Back in April, Munn appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and admitted she is not the stricter parent in the house. Comparing herself to Robin Williams’ character in the 1993 movie Mrs. Doubtfire, she laughed, “The crazier things Malcolm says, it just makes me laugh so much. John is much more like… like I will laugh in the moment of him doing something, like knocking all the flowers off the table. I think it’s so funny.”

Olivia Munn holds her baby daughter, Méi June, in a sweet snap. (Photo by Olivia Munn / Instagram)

She added, “And I—because apparently we’re trying to teach him not to do those things—but I know I am the Mrs. Doubtfire of the situation. I am Robin Williams, and he is Sally Fields.”

This “Mama” moment is more than just a first word for Munn. It’s a reminder of how these small milestones become big memories. For her, this one is personal and emotional. For her fans, it’s a peek into the warm, funny, and sometimes chaotic world she and Mulaney are building with their two young children.

