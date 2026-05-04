Why Your Pores Look Bigger and How to Minimize Them

If you have ever stood in front of a magnifying mirror and wondered why your pores seem to have doubled in size overnight, you are not alone. Enlarged pores are one of the most common skincare complaints, and also one of the most misunderstood. The good news is that with the right information — and the right routine — you can significantly reduce their appearance.

First, understand what a pore actually is

Pores are tiny openings in the skin that house hair follicles and sebaceous glands. Every single person has them, and you cannot eliminate them — nor would you want to, since they release the sebum that keeps skin lubricated and healthy. What you can control is how visible they appear.

Pore size is largely determined by genetics. If your parents had visible pores, chances are you do too. That said, several external factors can make them look considerably larger than their actual size, and those are well within your power to address.

Why do they appear larger than they are

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

The most common culprit is excess oil. When sebum mixes with dead skin cells and debris inside the pore, it stretches the walls outward, making the opening look wider. This is why people with oily or combination skin tend to notice their pores more prominently, particularly around the nose, chin and forehead — the so-called T-zone.

Sun damage is another significant factor that rarely gets enough attention. Ultraviolet exposure breaks down collagen and elastin, the proteins that keep skin firm and tight around pore walls. As that structural support weakens over time, pores lose their shape and appear to sag open. This is also why pores tend to become more noticeable with age — collagen production naturally slows, and skin loses the elasticity that once kept everything looking smooth.

(Shutterstock)

Clogged pores are perhaps the most visible version of the problem. Blackheads — which are oxidised plugs of oil and dead skin, not dirt — sit at the surface of enlarged pores and make them immediately obvious. Makeup that is not properly removed at the end of the day compounds this, trapping residue deep in the follicle.

What actually works

Salicylic acid is one of the most effective ingredients for minimising the look of pores. As a beta hydroxy acid, it is oil-soluble, meaning it can penetrate inside the pore itself and dissolve the buildup that stretches it open. A cleanser or toner containing one to two percent salicylic acid, used a few times a week, can make a visible difference over time.

Retinol and prescription-strength retinoids work more deeply by stimulating collagen production and accelerating cell turnover. With consistent use, they improve skin texture, firm the area around pores and reduce their overall appearance. They do require patience — most people see meaningful results after two to three months — and should always be introduced gradually to avoid irritation.

Niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3, is another well-researched option. It regulates sebum production, strengthens the skin barrier and, in clinical studies, has been shown to reduce pore visibility with regular use. It is also gentle enough for daily use and compatible with most other active ingredients.

Sunscreen is non-negotiable. Protecting collagen from UV damage is one of the most effective long-term strategies for keeping pores looking tight and skin looking smooth. A broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher, worn every morning regardless of the weather, will do more for your pores over the years than almost any other single habit.

Physical exfoliation — scrubs, brushes and the like — is less effective than chemical exfoliation and can cause microtears that worsen the skin’s texture if used too aggressively. Clay masks used once or twice a week can help draw out oil and temporarily tighten the appearance of pores, though the effect is short-lived.

The realistic expectation

No product will make your pores disappear, and anyone promising otherwise is selling something. What a consistent, well-chosen routine can do is keep pores clear, support the skin structure around them, and reduce their visual impact — which, for most people, is more than enough.