Dolly Parton cancels Las Vegas residency after health update

Dolly Parton has cancelled her upcoming Las Vegas residency after sharing a personal health update with fans. She explained that ongoing treatment has made it difficult for her to perform at full capacity.

The 80-year-old music icon had initially postponed the residency to September 2026 but has now decided to cancel the shows entirely. In a video shared on social media, Parton said she had “some good news and a little bad news,” confirming that while her condition is improving, recovery will take more time.

She explained that she is responding well to medication and treatment, noting that everything doctors have identified is “treatable.” However, she added that side effects, including dizziness, have made it unsafe for her to return to the stage.

Parton also opened up about ongoing health challenges, including issues related to her immune and digestive systems, as well as recurring kidney stones. Despite this, she maintained an optimistic tone, using humour to reassure fans and emphasising her belief that “a happy heart is good medicine.”

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Beyond her health, Parton thanked supporters for their continued messages following the death of her husband, Carl Dean, who passed away over a year ago. She described the past year as emotionally difficult but expressed gratitude for the support she received.

Although she will not be performing live in Las Vegas, Parton confirmed she is still working on multiple projects, including new music, developments at Dollywood, and an upcoming Broadway musical.

She concluded by apologising to fans who had purchased tickets and expressed hope of returning to the stage once she had fully recovered.

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