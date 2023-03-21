Who is real father of Prince Harry? The Duke of Sussex has “put the rumors to rest”

King Charles has invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to his coronation on May 6, much to the surprise of the highest-ranking royals and courtiers surrounding him. Given that the King had just forced the couple out of their British home, Frogmore Cottage, this is a stunning U-turn.

Many experts felt this meant Prince Harry and Meghan were finally banished – until it was revealed that the pair had received an email invitation to the historic event. Some believe the surprise action was made because the King knows something no one else does.

“Charles is so tired of the drama and Harry has threatened time and again that he has more revelations to come,” says a source. “If an invitation to Westminster Abbey for him and Meghan is enough to stop their games, then so be it.” New Idea recognizes that deep inside Harry’s arsenal lies a problem that has long been a source of pain for both himself and his father rumors that Charles is not his real dad.

(Getty)

We’re told Harry, 38, has long been bothered by the claims and considered taking a DNA test to verify their biological relationship once and for all. “But while Harry is determined to put the rumors, which even Charles himself joked about when Harry was young mind you, to bed, he knows he doesn’t need a test to prove it,” adds the insider.

We’re told the prince’s realization comes after he recalled in his memoir, Spare, that Charles would quip, “Who knows if I’m even your real father? Maybe your real father is in Broadmoor, darling boy.” Harry writes, “He’d laugh and laugh, though it was a remarkably unfunny joke given the rumor circulating just then that my actual father was one of Mummy’s former lovers, Major James Hewitt.”

However, the King, 74, is claimed to be “all too aware” of the damage that would be done if his wayward son continued to harp on about old jokes. “After all, there’s already a bloke in Australia who insists he’s the love child of the King and Camilla, for example,” says a source. “There’s no doubt Charles is probably worried that Harry could make this part of his next Netflix special, but he knows that if he keeps the Sussexes close, they can avoid any further frenzies.”