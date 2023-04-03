Apply This 3-Ingredient Hair Mask To Get Silky Smooth Hair

Now that summer has arrived, you have even more reasons to take good care of your hair. We tend to perspire more in the summer, which causes a number of skin and hair issues. The hair can become lifeless and dull due to a number of external influences, including pollution, dust, and products that include chemicals.

It is vitally important for you to maintain and take extra care of your locks if you struggle with dry, coarse, and lifeless hair. You can simply invade your kitchen to accomplish this. It’s true what you just read! The Indian home kitchen is a veritable treasure mine of ingredients, many of which have numerous health-enhancing qualities.

They are good for the skin, hair, and general health as well.

Hair masks are one item that is crucial to consider when it comes to hair care. Bananas, honey, and yogurt are three simple ingredients that when combined to make a hair treatment, can work wonders for your hair.

All three of the aforementioned substances are rich in nutrients that are necessary to maintain strong, healthy hair.

When used simultaneously, this hair mask aids in replenishing the moisture lost by the hair and gives it a vibrant, bouncy appearance.

Because it contains honey, this hair mask is ideal for hair that is lifeless and dull. In addition to being a great moisturizer, honey has natural antibacterial properties. It would further smooth and control the hair, helping to prevent frizz.

Similar to yogurt, bananas are also nutrient-dense and, when applied topically throughout the length of the hair, have the potential to restore your hair’s lost gloss. Due to its high vitamin D content and calcium level, yogurt is even more advantageous for dry hair. Bananas are bursting with antioxidant goodness, and their high potassium content contributes to the top layer of hair’s shine.

Here is how you can prepare this three-ingredient hair mask for your dull and lifeless hair:



Things You Need:



1 banana

2 tsp honey

2-3 tbsp yogurt (depending upon the length of your hair)



Method:



To begin with, take a bowl and add a banana to it. Mash it using a fork or spoon and then add honey along with yogurt to the bowl.

Blend together all the ingredients in a blender till a smooth paste is formed.

Now, apply this hair mask along the length of your hair from top to bottom. Allow it to stay for at least 20-30 minutes and then rinse it off using a mild shampoo.



All the ingredients mentioned above are readily available in the kitchen most of the time. Just bring together all of them and get back your hair’s lost sheen.