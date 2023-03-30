The sweet reason we probably won’t see Kate Middleton and Prince William for a while

The last three weeks have been busy for Kate Middleton and Prince William, from the Commonwealth Day Service to St. Patrick’s Day. But, it is now believed that the Prince and Princess of Wales are taking some well-deserved time off to spend with their three kids while they are out of school.

After the family’s transfer to Adelaide Cottage in September 2022, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis began attending Lambrook School. They are now on their Easter break from the institution.

The Wales family spends several school breaks at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. They were allegedly seen vacationing in France’s Courchevel last year, though.

Given that Kate has already stressed the value of family time, it makes sense that we won’t be seeing much of her and Prince William over the next week.

Spending quality time together is a crucial part of family life, and for me as a mother, the most treasured family moments are the straightforward ones, like playing outside, and told Hello!

The traditional Easter celebration for the royal family involves their attending a church service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, which is exactly what they did last year.

Although Buckingham Palace has not officially revealed its intentions for Easter Sunday 2023, which falls on Sunday, April 9, it is probable that they will observe tradition.

Hence, even if it’s unlikely that the Prince and Princess of Wales would attend any events in the next few days, we may probably anticipate seeing them throughout the Easter season.

Just Prince George and Princess Charlotte were present for the Easter service the previous year. But, the youngest member of the Wales family may attend this year given that Prince Louis, 4, has been appearing at more royal events lately, including his first Christmas Day walkabout, and his involvement at the coronation has been made public.

King Charles will become king for the first time this Easter after Queen Elizabeth died in September 2022. Only four weeks remain until his much-awaited Coronation ceremony, which will be televised worldwide on May 6 and takes place.

On Thursday, April 6, His Majesty will distribute Maundy Money during the Royal Maundy Ceremony held at York Minster as a prelude to Easter. King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will be there.

Charles will honour local community members for their efforts by giving them specially-minted silver coins worth 74p at the Maundy Thursday ceremony, representing the monarch’s age.