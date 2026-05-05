How to create the perfect at-home spa night with your girlfriends

Some of the best memories are made not in expensive wellness retreats, but curled up at home with good friends, face masks drying, candles flickering, and cucumber slices doing their thing. A DIY spa night is one of the most enjoyable — and affordable — ways to treat yourself and your girlfriends to a full pampering experience. All it takes is a little preparation, some pantry staples, and the right atmosphere.

And yes — do not forget the snacks.

Set the mood first

Before anything else, transform your space. A spa experience is as much about ambience as it is about skincare. Fire up a diffuser with lavender essential oil, light some beeswax candles, and put on a soothing playlist. The goal is to leave the outside world at the door the moment your guests arrive.

Open up with a facial steam

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

You do not need a steam room to get the benefits of one. Bring a pot of water to a rolling boil, drape a towel over your head, and let the steam open your pores. For a personal touch, give each guest their own mixing bowl with custom add-ins — fresh mint, rosemary, chamomile, rose, or a few drops of sweet orange essential oil all work beautifully. Just note that some essential oils are not recommended during pregnancy or nursing, so check before you blend.

Essential Spa Accessories Every Woman Needs at Home (Photo by Getty)

Give your hair some love

Spa night is the perfect excuse to treat your hair before anything else, since masks need time to work. A hot oil treatment using pantry oils is an easy starting point, or try a nourishing mix of egg yolk and avocado for dry or damaged hair. Bananas are particularly good for moisture. Castor oil has gained a following for promoting hair growth — though fair warning, it is extremely thick and may require an egg yolk wash to fully remove.

Scrub and exfoliate

A good body scrub does wonders for dull skin. A simple sugar-and-olive oil mix is classic, but you can elevate it with essential oils, lemon zest, cocoa butter, or even a handful of coffee grounds. For the face, proceed with caution if you have sensitive skin — a scrub and a mask in the same evening can be too much. When in doubt, skip the facial scrub and go straight to the mask.

Choose your face mask wisely

Your skin type should guide your mask choice. Bentonite clay mixed with apple cider vinegar is excellent for drawing out impurities and clearing pores. Raw Manuka honey, sourced from New Zealand, is deeply hydrating and helps heal acne. For a brightening boost, plain yogurt, whipped egg whites, or a turmeric-based mask — known for its anti-inflammatory properties — are all worth trying.

(Photo by juicesalons)

Soak tired feet and hands

A citrus mint foot soak is as refreshing as it sounds: hot water, slices of grapefruit, lemon and lime, fresh mint leaves, and Epsom salts. For smoother skin, an olive oil and milk soak harnesses milk’s natural lactic acid to gently exfoliate. Those after a deeper detox can add bentonite clay, apple cider vinegar, and tea tree oil for an antifungal, toxin-drawing soak that makes a lovely little take-home gift for guests, too.

Finish with your nails

Round off the evening with a cuticle treatment. Vitamin E oil softens and strengthens, flaxseed oil promotes growth, and a simple olive oil-and-lemon combo delivers a dose of antioxidant Vitamin C while removing stains. Add a coat of polish if the mood strikes.

Then simply relax

By now, the masks are ready to rinse, the hair is washed out, and it is time to wrap up in a plush robe. Pour a glass of wine, queue up something easy to watch, and enjoy the company.

The beauty of a DIY spa night is its flexibility. You do not need every product or every step — pick what appeals to you, get creative with what you have in the kitchen, and above all, have fun with it.