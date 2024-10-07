Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Mom Defends his ‘Innocence’ amidst trafficking Allegations

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ mother, Janice, has broken her silence weeks after her son’s arrest on sex trafficking charges. The 83-year-old, speaking through her lawyer to Daily Mail, issued an emotional statement defending Combs and expressing her deep pain over the damage to his reputation before he’s had the opportunity to prove his innocence.

“I come to you today as a mother that is devastated and profoundly saddened by the allegations made against my son, Sean Combs,” she began. “It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies.”

Janice described the situation as “a public lynching” of her son, adding that witnessing his reputation crumble before he can present his side of the story is a pain “too unbearable to put into words.”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, 54, is currently detained at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. He was charged in September with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Since his arrest, dozens of individuals have come forward with claims of sexual abuse, including allegations that Combs previously assaulted 25 minors.

Janice fiercely defended her son, calling the allegations “lies” and accusing the accusers of seeking “financial gain, not justice.” She stated, “These individuals saw how quickly my son’s civil legal team settled his ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit, so they believe they can receive a quick payday by falsely accusing my son.”

She continued, “It is important to recognise that none of us, regardless of our status, are immune to fear or mistakes. Not being entirely straightforward about one issue does not mean my son is guilty of the repulsive allegations and the grave charges levelled against him.”

The music mogul’s mother expressed her deep sorrow over the public’s quick judgment of her son, saying, “The worst part of this ordeal is watching my beloved son be stripped of his dignity, not for what he did, but for what people choose to believe about him.”

Janice expressed her anguish at seeing the world turn on her son, recalling the pain of watching him become the subject of ridicule and mockery. “Watching the world make jokes and laugh at my son’s life crumbling before our eyes is something I can never forget. It is truly agonising to watch the world turn against my son so quickly and easily over lies and misconceptions, without ever hearing his side or affording him the opportunity to present his side.”

Her heartfelt plea underscores her belief in her son’s innocence as she continues to stand by him during this turbulent period.