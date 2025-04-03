Ventura Woman Targeted in Kidnapping Attempt While Just Out for a Jog

A woman out for a casual afternoon jog in Ventura found herself in a terrifying situation when a man allegedly tried to kidnap her in broad daylight. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. on Friday, March 25, near Telegraph Road and Saticoy Avenue, according to the Ventura Police Department.

The victim told police she was jogging and had stopped at the intersection when a man came up behind her and grabbed her in a sudden “bear hug.” She had both headphones in at the time and didn’t hear him approach. According to the police statement, she managed to fight back and wriggle free from his grip, running away from the suspect as fast as she could.

Thankfully, she wasn’t alone for long. A witness driving by saw what was going on, pulled over to help, and let her jump into their car. They quickly drove off to get her out of harm’s way. On top of that, the Good Samaritan managed to snap a few photos of the suspect as he took off running from the scene.

Police confirmed that the woman wasn’t injured, which, given the circumstances, is a huge relief.

After sharing the suspect’s photo online, authorities hoped someone might come forward with information, but initially, no tips came through. That didn’t stop investigators, though — they pulled surveillance footage from nearby cameras and were able to identify the suspect as 28-year-old Vincent Dominguez, a Ventura resident.

Dominguez was arrested near his home and booked on attempted kidnapping charges. At this time, police haven’t released any additional details about the case or whether he’s connected to any other similar incidents.

It’s a stark reminder of how quickly things can take a dangerous turn, even during something as everyday as an afternoon jog. Thankfully, the woman’s quick reaction — and the witness’s decision to step in — helped prevent a much worse outcome.

Ventura PD hasn’t released further information yet, but locals are praising both the victim for her bravery and the witness for being in the right place at the right time — and doing the right thing.