Melissa Gilbert Condemns Mismanaged ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Reunion Events

Melissa Gilbert, best known for her role as Laura Ingalls Wilder on Little House on the Prairie, is speaking out against controversial reunion events organized by Jack Bishop and Gravel Road Markets. The actress claims that the events, which were marketed as fan experiences with the show’s cast, were mishandled and misled attendees into believing she would participate when she was not.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Gilbert described the events as “a waking nightmare.” She explained, “They ran [out of] food, oversold tickets, and didn’t pay the vendors.” She called the situation “a shocking affront to the fans of Little House on the Prairie” and expressed her anger, stating, “If I were the owner of the IP, I would be infuriated because I think it really sheds a terrible light on the brand.”

The actress and more than a dozen of her Little House co-stars announced on September 6 that they had severed ties with Bishop’s company due to “disappointing events in Connecticut and Pennsylvania.” The cast requested that Bishop remove their names and images from any future promotional materials for upcoming events planned in Tennessee, South Dakota, Missouri, and Texas. “This decision was not made lightly but with compassion, concern, and great respect for the well-being of our multigenerational fans,” they stated.

On October 1, the cast released another joint statement accusing Bishop of failing to comply with their request and “refusing to announce the cancellation” of future events. They claimed that he was misrepresenting the status of the events, listing them as “sold out” instead of canceled.

“Mr. Bishop appears to be taking advantage of Little House fans by failing to inform them and his ticket vendor, Eventbrite, that the Little House cast has permanently ended our relationship with him,” they wrote. “This misrepresentation has likely confused ticket buyers and complicated the process of requesting refunds.”

Gilbert revealed that she had concerns about the events’ promotion as early as early 2024. “Immediately, I knew there was an issue, because [Bishop] was promoting that I was going to be at all of these different places, and I wasn’t,” she told PEOPLE. “Fans were buying tickets to see me, and I knew that I wasn’t going to be there.”

To set the record straight, Gilbert took to social media, telling fans, “I’m not going to be there.” She claims that Bishop responded by falsely telling fans that she was co-producing the event with him. “That was the beginning of my experience with Jack Bishop, and it meant he’s cut off. I will not work with anyone who does this. Period, full stop.”

Gilbert also stated that she has “advocated for an investigation” into Bishop’s business practices.

The cast concluded their joint statement by thanking their fans for their continued support. “After 50 years and counting, the Little House on the Prairie family of cast and crew treasures and respects the worldwide fan community that has made our series an enduring classic,” they wrote. “In 2025, we are dedicated to bringing you ‘Little House Love,’ bigger and better than ever.”

The statement was signed by Gilbert along with other Little House stars, including Karen Grassle (Caroline Ingalls), Alison Arngrim (Nellie Oleson), and many others.