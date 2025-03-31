17-Year-Old Charged After Parents Found Dead and Mom’s Body Staged with Candles

A 17-year-old Wisconsin teen is facing serious charges after allegedly murdering his mother and stepfather, staging the crime scene with candles, and fleeing across state lines under a new identity.

Nikita Casap was arrested in Kansas on February 28, weeks after police discovered the decomposed bodies of his mother, Tatiana Casap, 35, and stepfather, Donald Mayer, 51, at their home. Investigators believe the killings occurred around February 11 and that Casap remained in the house for days afterward before stealing Mayer’s car and fleeing.

Authorities were alerted after Casap failed to show up for school for two weeks. Concerned school officials requested a welfare check. When officers arrived, they were immediately overwhelmed by the smell of decay. Inside, they found Tatiana’s body under a blanket, her face “blackened with decomposition,” according to the criminal complaint. An autopsy revealed she had been shot four times—in the neck, upper torso, abdomen, and wrist.

Mayer’s body was discovered in the home office, covered with pillows and blankets. He had suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the back of the head. The family dog was also missing, along with Mayer’s vehicle. Investigators tracked Casap through a series of clues, including phone data, security footage, and purchases made with his parents’ credit cards.

Police viewed security camera footage showing the teen eerily talking to himself ( Image: FOX6 News Milwaukee/Youtube)

Surveillance video reportedly showed the teen moving through rooms where the bodies lay, lighting candles around his mother’s corpse and taking pictures of Mayer. In one chilling moment, detectives heard Casap on video say, “So you can see him there. I can literally see the f—ing rotten body there.”

Casap also allegedly attempted to deceive others by sending texts from Mayer’s phone. He messaged Mayer’s mother and employer, attempting to pass himself off as his stepfather. One text read: “Due to unfortunate circumstances, I will be out for another week.” Both recipients grew suspicious of the odd tone.

The complaint also includes a disturbing revelation from a witness, who told police that Casap had confessed he planned to kill both parents and then himself because “he wanted to know how it felt to not exist.” Casap’s bail was set at $1 million during a court appearance on Thursday. He is scheduled to appear in court again on April 9.

