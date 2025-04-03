Teen Stabbed to Death at Texas Track Meet – Classmate Charged with Murder in Heartbreaking Incident

A devastating tragedy unfolded in Frisco, Texas, as 16-year-old high school student Ryan Metcalf lost his life after being stabbed during a fight outside Kuykendall Stadium on Wednesday morning, April 2. The Frisco Police Department confirmed the incident happened around 10 a.m., and it quickly escalated into a fatal altercation between Metcalf and another student.

Metcalf was rushed to a nearby hospital after the attack, but sadly, he didn’t make it. He was known in his community as an active and driven young man—someone who loved sports, ran track, and played football for Frisco’s Memorial High School. Those who knew him say he was full of promise and had a bright future ahead.

His father, Jeff Metcalf, spoke emotionally to Fox 4, describing Ryan not just as a son but as someone who was on track to make a real impact in the world.

“He was going to turn out to be a great individual and impact this world with positivity,” Jeff said. “I was so proud.”

Despite his unimaginable grief, Jeff also shared a heartfelt message for the suspect’s family, showing compassion even in the face of such a loss.

“I feel for [the suspect’s] family because now their son will end up in prison and learn that he killed someone, and he devastated and killed my son who I can never get back. It’s unfortunate for everyone involved,” he said.

Police have since identified 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony as the suspect. He’s been charged with murder and is currently in custody. Anthony is a student at Frisco Centennial High School, which is in the same school district—Frisco ISD—as Metcalf.

The community is understandably shaken. Students, teachers, and parents are trying to process the loss of a young life, and a vigil is being planned to honour Metcalf. It’s scheduled for Wednesday, April 9, at Hope Fellowship Church in Frisco, where Ryan was a member. The event is expected to give students and locals a space to come together and grieve.

Frisco ISD’s Board of Trustees issued a statement acknowledging the pain the entire district is going through. Dynette Davis, a trustee, wrote on behalf of the board:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a student within Frisco ISD. The Board of Trustees shares in the profound grief of this senseless act of violence and extends its deepest condolences to the victim’s family, friends, and loved ones. A young life ending far too soon is a heartbreaking reminder that violence is never the answer to conflict.”

As Frisco tries to heal, the spotlight turns to the heartbreaking consequences of youth violence—leaving one family without their son, and another watching theirs face a life behind bars.

