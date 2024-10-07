Michelle Obama’s Secret Role: How She Helped Bring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Together

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship may have had a helping hand from an unexpected source — former First Lady Michelle Obama. According to insiders, Michelle played a pivotal role in bringing the royal couple together.

The revelation comes from sources within the royals’ social circle, as reported by The Mirror. According to one well-placed insider, “Michelle had a hand in introducing Harry to Meghan.” The source added that, in Harry’s mind, there would not have been a wedding without Michelle’s involvement, making her absence from the guest list all the more notable.

Despite her key role in the couple’s love story, Michelle Obama was unable to attend the royal wedding in 2018, even though Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly wanted her and her husband, former President Barack Obama, to be present. However, political sensitivities complicated the situation.

At the time, the couple’s open disdain for then-President Donald Trump made extending an invitation to the Obamas a delicate matter. According to reports, inviting a political figure who was considered a rival to Trump could have caused an “uproar.” This concern likely influenced the decision to leave the Obamas off the guest list, despite their close connection to Harry and Meghan.

KP spokesman: "It has been decided that an official list of political leaders, both UK and international, is not required for Prince Harry and Ms Markle's wedding. Her Majesty's Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by The Royal Household." #RoyalWedding2018 — Emily Nash (@emynash) April 10, 2018

The decision to avoid inviting political figures was not limited to the Obamas. Buckingham Palace made the call to keep the royal wedding free from any political affiliations. Kensington Palace even issued an official statement to clarify the decision, saying, “It has been decided that an official list of political leaders — both UK and international — is not required for Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding. Her Majesty’s Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by The Royal Household.”

While the wedding was attended by many high-profile figures from various industries, the absence of prominent political leaders, including the Obamas, was notable. Despite this, Michelle Obama’s behind-the-scenes involvement in helping connect Harry and Meghan remains an important part of their relationship’s history.

Though Michelle did not attend the wedding, her role in facilitating the couple’s union is still remembered by those close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The couple’s connection to the Obamas has long been a topic of public interest, especially given their shared values on social causes, mental health, and humanitarian work.

As Harry and Meghan continue their journey together, forging their own path away from royal duties, the people who played a part in their early relationship — including Michelle Obama — remain an integral part of their story.