Katy Perry’s Subtle Hints in Her Interview Spark ‘American Idol’ Exit Rumors

Katy Perry, the American Idol judge, has dropped hints about potentially not returning for the next season of the popular singing competition, according to reports from The Sun.

During an interview following the season’s finale, the “Roar” singer subtly hinted at her possible exit, mentioning her desire to focus on her music career and the journey of motherhood. Despite the show’s resounding success over 21 seasons and another one to come, Perry expressed missing the creative side of producing hit songs like “Firework.” She also discussed her recent performance at King Charles III’s coronation festivities, expressing her love for her job and the experience of performing for the crowd.

Perry took the opportunity to pay homage to her roots in Essex, East London, and made a playful remark about her ex, Russell. She highlighted the joy she shared with her mother during the coronation festivities, as Perry’s mother is reportedly a history enthusiast. The singer wrapped up the interview by expressing her satisfaction with performing songs like “Roar” and “Firework” for the King and the enthusiastic crowd.

The singer’s attire for the season 21 finale also garnered attention. Perry wore a striking two-piece orange ensemble designed by Vivienne Westwood, which featured a mesh skirt with a train and a floral top. She completed the look with vibrant orange shoes and her hair let loose. Perry shared pictures on Instagram, captioning one of them with a playful remark about the orange outfit, and received numerous compliments from her followers.

While Perry’s hints about not returning to American Idol leave her future on the show uncertain, fans will have to wait for official announcements to know for sure if she will continue as a judge in the upcoming season.