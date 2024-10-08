Cardi B Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Rumors, Shows Off Her Natural Shape

Cardi B addressed online rumors about her body after a video showcasing her hourglass figure sparked speculation of plastic surgery. On Saturday (Oct. 5), the rapper took to X to shut down the gossip, sharing a snapshot and video of herself in tight dresses. “Y’all really need to relax ..This is how my body REALLY LOOKS LIKE,” she wrote.

The “WAP” artist explained, “My body looks exaggerated in the other video cause I have a 5X faja on… I want yall to think wit yall brain.” She further added, “Yall was just praising my body couple days ago …do yall think I went and got surgery in 2 days? 😫😂” Cardi’s post was a direct response to one person who tweeted, “The fact Cardi B really did that to her body is pissing me off! 😔😒.. Like y’all gotta start loving yourself ladies!”, according to Pinkvilla.

At the time, a clip from her Instagram Story was also circulating on X. The video showed Cardi filming her reflection in the mirror, highlighting her slim waist and curvy hips while she shared her struggle with losing facial weight. Later, Cardi revealed that she was wearing hip enhancements in the video.

To further set the record straight, the Whipshots founder retweeted a fan’s post that pointed out, “you can’t get surgery unless the child you had 6 months and up anyway.” Cardi, who welcomed her third baby with estranged husband Offset in September, simply responded, “THANK YOU.”

The “Up” musician has always been open about her body modifications. In 2019, she postponed shows on doctor’s orders to recover from plastic surgery. And in 2023, she responded to a critic who implied she was lying about her fitness routine. Cardi fired back, “How vocal have I been about my procedures??? … there’s this thing called visceral fat… It’s fat that grows under the muscle and you can’t lipo it, only thing you can do is work it out!”

Cardi is also mom to 6-year-old daughter Kulture and 3-year-old son Wave. She first announced her third pregnancy on Aug. 1, the same day Billboard confirmed her divorce filing from Migos rapper Offset.