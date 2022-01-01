Prince Harry’s Memoir ‘Spare’ Is Much Worse Than What People Think? Here’s The Truth

The royal family should allegedly be worried about Prince Harry’s memoir because it’s much worse than people think.

According to Us Weekly, Prince Harry did not shy away from sharing his side of the story in his memoir Spare. And he didn’t take into consideration what the royal family might feel.

“It’s much worse than people think. Harry doesn’t consider it to be a takedown. He sees it as simply telling his story. But there will be casualties,” the source said.

The source said that ever since Prince Harry quit his royal duties, he has become very critical of everyone and everything.

“Harry’s critical of everyone and everything, and he goes into intimate detail about his childhood and his rift with his family,” the source said.

The insider also claimed that everyone’s waiting to see how damaging Prince Harry’s memoir will be to the royal family.

“The book is hanging over Charles so he will hold off, knowing that if something published is irreparable, he can strip his son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren of their titles. Queen Consort Camilla is scared she’ll be raked over the coals – she and Harry never really hit it off,” the source said.

But the insider insisted that the Duke of Sussex doesn’t feel any remorse. In fact, he has convinced himself that he has not done anything wrong.

“Harry’s been the subject of rumors since he was a baby… They were a huge pain for Harry,” the source said.

The source is talking about the ongoing rumors that he isn’t biologically related to King Charles because James Hewitt could be his father.

Even though Hewitt himself already denied the claims, royal fans are still convinced that the two men could be related because of their resemblance.

However, one should take the tabloid’s claims with a grain of salt. Since Prince Harry’s memoir has not yet been released, no one knows for sure what stories will be included in his book.

It’s unclear if he will have some criticisms about King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, and Prince William. But what is known is that he will share his version of events and he would do it with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their kids in mind.

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare will be released on Jan. 10.