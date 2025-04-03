Khloe Kardashian Reunites With Tristan Thompson For Emotional Family Celebration

Tristan Thompson is showing a softer side as he publicly thanked Khloe Kardashian for standing by him during a particularly emotional time. The Canadian basketballer, 34, reunited with his ex to celebrate a deeply meaningful milestone — his younger brother Amari’s 18th birthday — and the moment played out on the April 3 episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians.

While the two may not be romantically involved anymore, it’s clear that the bond between them runs deep. Khloe, 40, has continued to support Tristan in caring for Amari, who lives with epilepsy and other serious medical conditions that require full-time care. Following the death of their mom, Andrea, in January 2023, Tristan took on the role of guardian and was officially granted legal custody of his brother in February 2024.

Marking Amari’s 18th felt like more than just a birthday—it was a moment of celebration, strength, and gratitude. Khloe called it a “huge accomplishment” and acknowledged just how much every single day matters when it comes to Amari’s health.

“Every day we have with him is a blessing,” she told the cameras, speaking with warmth and honesty that many viewers have come to admire.

Tristan, who has had his fair share of headlines over the years—most of them not particularly flattering—took a moment during the episode to sincerely thank Khloe for going the extra mile in organising the birthday bash for Amari. The party was a proper family affair, with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian also showing up to show their love.

“I appreciate you putting this all together. It’s a special day,” he told Khloe, acknowledging the effort and heart she poured into making the day memorable for his little brother.

For those not in the loop, Khloe and Tristan share two children: six-year-old daughter True and two-year-old son Tatum. Their on-and-off relationship from 2016 to 2021 has been well-documented, especially the messy bits. But this recent episode was a reminder that, despite everything, there’s still mutual respect, care, and a shared focus on family.

Khloe’s continued involvement in Amari’s life hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans, who’ve praised her for stepping up in such a meaningful way. Whether it’s co-parenting with grace or helping care for Tristan’s brother, she seems to be putting family above everything else.

And as for Tristan, it’s a rare look at his more grounded side — away from the court and the drama — simply being a big brother and a dad, trying to do right by the people he loves.

