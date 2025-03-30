Ex-College Football Star’s Chilling Murder Confession Found After Realtor’s Grisly Death

Brandon Braxton, a former Duke University football player, allegedly admitted in a chilling jailhouse note to killing 32-year-old North Carolina realtor Whitney Hurd, whose body was found wrapped in blood-soaked bedding last year.

Braxton, 33, was arrested on March 20 and charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery after authorities say he penned a confession while in custody. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Daily Mail, the note read: “I killed Whitney Hurd.”

Hurd was reported missing on July 11, 2023. Three days later, a private investigator hired by her family discovered her body inside her Charlotte home. The investigator’s frantic 911 call, obtained by WBTV, captured the moment he said: “I’m helping the family look for a missing daughter… the body’s here.”

A search warrant revealed Hurd’s remains were found “wrapped in a pile of bloody bedding.” An autopsy later determined she died from a stab wound to the chest. Investigators noted she had been active on the dating app Hinge before her death. Her mother told WBTV that Whitney had been messaging multiple men on the platform.

Forensic evidence, including fingerprints and DNA, led police to Braxton. Records show his home was searched less than two weeks after Hurd’s body was found, though he was initially detained on unrelated charges. Officers recovered “clothing, shoes, and a knife” during the raid.

A warrant cited by WBTV stated that Braxton’s DNA was sought for “comparison and confirmation purposes,” adding: “Based on these facts, there is probable cause that a Murder has been committed and that the DNA of Brandon David Braxton…is evidence of that murder.”

Hurd, a University of South Carolina graduate and successful realtor, was remembered in an obituary as a radiant and beloved figure. “Whitney was a cherished daughter, sister, and friend, and her untimely death at the hands of another person has left a profound void,” it read. Friends described her smile as “infectious” and recalled her love for her family, her dog Luna, and her close-knit community.

Braxton remains in custody as the case proceeds. Hurd’s family and friends continue to mourn her loss, with one tribute poignantly stating: “Whitney was beautiful and sweet and smart and loving… She will always be in my heart.”