Does Camilla Parker Bowles joke about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby having ‘ginger Afro hair’?

Royal sources have strongly denied claims Camilla told prince Harry it would be ‘funny’ if his unborn child with Meghan Markle had ‘a ginger Afro’.

British writer Tom Bower, in his explosive new book titled Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, claims Camilla Parker Bowles made a joke about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby.

Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, British author Tom Bower make some alarming claims about Camilla Parker Bowles in his latest book.

Tom claims that the Duchess of Cornwall’s alleged racial remark against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s then-unborn son Archie “fueled their fearsome denunciation of the entire royal family.”

According to reports, Harry met Camilla Parker Bowles and their father Prince Charles at Clarence House shortly after Harry and Meghan’s relationship recently went public.

According to Harry’s version, the conversation covered three topics and alternated between seriousness and humor via Page Six: “First, Harry was told that Meghan should continue with her acting career.

Second, Scotland Yard could not automatically be expected to pay for his girlfriend’s 24-hour protection. And third, according to Harry, someone speculated about what his future child would ‘look like.’

In one version, Camilla remarked, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if your child had ginger Afro hair?’” While Harry allegedly “laughed” at Camilla’s quip, “subsequently, Meghan’s reaction to that conversation turned Harry’s amusement into fury,” as per Bower.

It’s interesting to note that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed that an anonymous family had made a discriminatory remark regarding Archie’s skin tone during their contentious interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Furthermore, everyone is currently focused on Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, which is being ghostwritten by American writer J.R. Moehringer and allegedly explores the split between Harry and Camilla.

“Meghan was expected to help the ghost-writer understand the pain inflicted by the royal family on herself and Harry. Among the targets besides William, Kate and Charles would be Camilla.

Meghan had identified her as racist,” Tom wrote in his book, adding about Prince Charles, “Camilla, he suspected, would be cited in Harry’s memoir as a reason for the couple to turn away from Britain.”

According to Tom Bower’s book, Harry’s reaction was “stony silence” when Queen Elizabeth II announced in February that Camilla will one day be made Queen Consort. This has apparently “foreshadowed the problems to come.

Charles had good reason to fear that Harry’s dislike of Camilla had been re-energized by Meghan.” Bower concluded, “Easily persuaded, Harry edged towards betraying his father, Camilla, the Cambridges, and even the Queen … To earn out the publisher’s advance, nothing and no one had been sacrosanct.”