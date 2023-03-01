Kim Kardashian accused of taking sly swipe at sister Kourtney with new photo amid their nasty feud: ‘she wants to scream out’

KIM KARDASHIAN has been accused of insulting her older sister Kourtney in a recent social media post. In recent posts, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alums has sparked quarrel rumors. Kim has been accused of making a sly dig at Kourtney, 43, after posting an Instagram photo of her foot.

Over the weekend, the reality star took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of her foot in a pair of black heels. She embellished her shoes with a piece of foot jewelry and clear straps that wrapped up her leg. The anklet was diamond-encrusted, with a large pear-shaped drop in the center.

Kim’s feet were beautifully manicured and painted neutral for the snap. She tagged the company @messikajewelry in the caption.

FAN BACKLASH

Many, however, were certain that the TV personality was trying to put down Kourtney, who frequently shares photos of her own feet on social media. Several people have accused Kylie Jenner of having a foot fetish with her husband, Travis Barker.

Credit: Instagram

One follower snapped a screenshot of Kim’s foot pic and re-shared it on Reddit, writing: “JEEEZZZZ.. kan Kourtney have anything to herself? (Travis foot fetish) Kim does this s**t on purpose I swear.” Others rushed to the comments area to share their opinions.

“It’s like she wants to scream out, my feet are cute too!! Or better!” a second agreed. “Ya, we see how well it worked out for her when Kourtney started dating Travis and Kim immediately got with a tattooed white guy. Let the torch go kimothy,” a third remarked.

A fourth mocked: “mY fEeT aRe PrEtTiEr,” while a fifth reminded: “Riiiight….and after kourt just posted her feet next to Travis on valentine’s day……Kim has literally never put a cute feet pic on any of her social media. Ever. She’s such a captain obviously.”

“LOOK TRAVIS, I HAVE FEET TOO!” another joked. “This is so disgusting especially because Travis had a thing for Kimberly…. How evil can one person be?” a final ripped.

FAN COMMENTS

Some people fawned over the sweet snaps at first, while others were concerned by the foot photo. One commenter wrote: “[Of course] he put a pic of her feet up.” Another wrote: “Gotta get the feet in.” The photo was also shared on a Kardashian Reddit thread, where fans were open about their views.

One critic wrote: “I knew there was gonna be a feet pic we all did why do they have to do this?” Another chimed in: “Yeah. It’s a cute post and all but they really do need to chill with the feet thing.”

A third fan added: “I want to be happy for them so bad but they make it so hard. enough with the f**king FEET.” Someone else speculated: “That’s Kourtney’s fetish. She legit loves her feet.”

A fifth commenter wrote: “This is a cute post! However, the feet pic wasn’t really needed. What can I say though? It’s better than the making out pics.”