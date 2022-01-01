Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani‘s intense romance is said to have ended.

The National Enquirer reported in its issue of August 1 that Stefani and Shelton are discussing whether they should seek the advice of a loved doctor in order to save their union.

“They’re trying their best not to let the cracks show, but things are rocky behind the scenes. They went into this marriage with the idea that their sizzling attraction would last forever, but work, kids, and other things have gotten in the way of that,” the source said.

The Business Times further claimed that Shelton and Stefani’s lack of affection for one another is a result of both of them changing how they look.

“Blake’s gotten lazy and gained weight, and he just doesn’t feel like romancing her anymore. It’s like he’s already won the prize and has now stopped trying to prove himself worthy,” the source said.

On the other side, Stefani has undergone various plastic surgeries to the point where her spouse can no longer recognize her.

“It’s a real turn-off for Blake and he’s begged her to stop. But Gwen won’t listen. She keeps herself in great shape and is getting so frustrated with this situation that she’s looking into hiring a new love doctor to make it right again.

She misses those love notes she used to find in the most unusual places and just wants more attention. She thinks they need help putting the spice back into their love life – and the sooner the better. Gwen doesn’t care what it costs. This is an emergency,” the source said.

The claims made by the tabloid should, however, be taken with a grain of salt. It doesn’t seem realistic that Stefani and Shelton would avoid one another in bed just because one of them put on weight and the other had undergone some facial surgery.

Before getting married last year, the pair dated for five years. This shows that they were aware of these changes even before they were married, yet they still decided to marry.

This demonstrates that the tabloid simply made up this story regarding Shelton and Stefani to give the impression that there is conflict in the couple. However, their followers are well aware of how in love The Voice coaches remain with one another even after all these years.