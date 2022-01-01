Following Prince Harry‘s keynote address at the UN, royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti gave his opinion on why he thought the royal’s appearance wasn’t proper.

“I can’t say I was surprised [about his speech at the U.N. General Assembly Hall in New York] bearing in mind, that he’s making a habit of this. But I certainly wasn’t impressed,” Sacerdoti exclusively told page six on Tuesday, July 19, about the Duke of Sussex’s recent involvement.

“The reason for that is that Prince Harry made out that he really wanted to kind of duck out of this royal circus that he felt he was trapped in.”

According to US Magazine, the journalist claimed that Harry’s actions weren’t lining up with his previous statements, adding, “Why was he speaking at the U.N.? Because he’s Prince Harry, otherwise, without meaning to be too offensive, no one would be interested in a guy who scraped through high school’s opinion on world affairs.”

According to Sacerdoti, Harry, 37, has “no qualifications” to be discussing worldwide issues. “He’s, literally, completely unqualified to have anything important to tell to people, but instead he’s using his position as somebody in the British royal family to spread what he sees as an important message,” he continued.

“Now, I’m not disputing whether it’s an important message or not, but I am disputing whether or not he’s really got any right to be spreading it to us at the same time as having told us, he doesn’t like the attention of being a royal.

The broadcaster concluded: “If you want to use the status of being part of that royal family, for what you see as good causes and good ends, you have to obey their rules because that’s just kind of polite.”

During Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit to New York City, Sacerdoti offers his view. The couple, who have a 3-year-old boy named Archie and a 1-year-old daughter named Lilibet, recently made news when they revealed their intentions to leave their positions in the royal family.

They confirmed in 2021 that the choice had been made permanently and moved to the US in ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 40-year-old Suits veteran later revealed how the British press had a negative effect on her mental health. “I just didn’t see a solution. I would sit up at night, and I was just, like, I don’t understand how all of this is being churned out,” she said in a CBS tell-all interview in March 2021.

“I realized that it was all happening just because I was breathing. I was really ashamed to say [how I was feeling] at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially, because I know how much loss he’s suffered.”

Harry, for his part, also explained that therapy helped him deal with his own challenges. “It was a conversation that I had with my now wife. She saw it. She saw it straight away.

She could tell that I was hurting and some of the stuff that was out of my control was making me really angry. It would make my blood boil,” he said during an appearance on Dax Shepard‘s “Armchair Expert” podcast in May 2021.

At the time, Harry compared his time in the U.K. to be in a cage. “It’s a mix between The Truman Show and living in a zoo,” he added. “The biggest issue for me was that being born into it, you inherit the risk. You inherit every element of it without a choice. And because of the way the UK media are, they feel ownership over you.

He continued: “In my early 20s, I was in space of, ‘I don’t want this job. Look what it did to my mum, how am I ever going to settle down, have a wife and a family when I know this is going to happen again.’

I’ve seen behind the curtain, I know how this operation runs and works. I don’t want to be part of this. Then once I started doing therapy suddenly the bubble burst.”