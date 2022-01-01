Kylie Jenner is facing intense criticism after her private jet was found to be taking three-minute flights

Recently, Kylie shared a black and white photo of herself and her boyfriend Travis Scott cuddling between two private jets. Kylie captioned the photo, “You wanna take mine or yours?”

She probably did not expect the major criticism the photo would elicit. The post went viral on Twitter as people were shocked and referred to Kylie as a “full-time climate criminal.” She was accused of bragging about “her absolute disregard for the planet.”

As per cosmopolitan, people decided to dig more into Kylie’s flying history in the midst of the uproar and discovered that her jet has been used for journeys as brief as three minutes.

The records reveal the plane traveled from Camarillo, California, to Van Nuys, California; it is unknown if she was on her private jet at the time.

This flight would have taken a car 40 minutes to complete. Kylie was also found to take regular flights of less than 15 minutes each, which sent people into outrage.

Kylie Jenner's Jet Took off from Camarillo, California, US. Going to Van Nuys, California, US (VNY, Van Nuys Airport) arriving in ~3m. pic.twitter.com/Jo0ZAfaJ69 — Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) July 13, 2022

“80% of people have never taken a plane and Kylie Jenner is out here taking regular 10-minute flights, 5 flights in the last week under 30 minutes, and one was 3 minutes long. Her carbon footprint for one ten-minute flight is more than some people make in a year,” one person tweeted.

80% of people have never taken a plane and Kylie Jenner is out here taking regular 10 minute flights, 5 flights in the last week under 30 minutes, one was 3 minutes long. Her carbon footprint for one ten minute flight, is more than some people make in a year. — Sommer Ackerman (@lifewithsommer) July 17, 2022

In 2020, Kylie bought the private jet for herself and gave it the name Kylie Air. There are several conveniences and services on board.

These types of aircraft frequently emit a lot more pollution than commercial aircraft. Private aircraft have been discovered to produce two toms of CO2 in just one hour, according to Transport Environment. Private facilities are 5 to 14 times more polluting than commercial planes, according to a report from 2021.