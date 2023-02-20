‘SUCH A SHAME’ Huge blow for King Charles’s coronation concert as global superstar singer turns down requests to perform

A major setback has been delivered to King Charles’ coronation concert when it is believed that a famous performer declined requests to do so. According to reports, Adele was requested to perform at the event on May 7 but is unable to go because of other commitments.

According to The Mail on Sunday, the Rolling in the Deep singer won’t attend the Windsor Castle event the day after the new King is installed at Westminster Abbey.

Adele, 34, has no upcoming engagements that have been made public. The final date of her residency in Las Vegas is March 25, which is also her last scheduled performance.

Harry Styles, Lionel Richie, and even Victoria Beckham are among the other celebrity vocalists who are rumored to perform. Also, the Spice Girls are attempting to reunite for a performance at the coronation. The 49-year-old Melanie C explained that the music icons are currently formulating a strategy.

According to reports, The King is especially excited that Styles, the former frontman for One Direction, will be taking part. The actual event will be broadcast live on BBC, and thousands of pairs of tickets are anticipated to be up for grabs through a public ballot.

After the passing of his cherished mother Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 of last year, Charles ascended to the throne. The official coronation, however, is scheduled for May since it is customary to observe a period of mourning before crowning a new ruler.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly “undecided” about attending the ceremony due to concerns over a “toxic atmosphere,” according to sources.

After the release of their contentious Netflix documentary and Prince Harry’s incendiary memoir and interview series with US and UK media, the couple’s separation from the rest of the Royal Family has grown. The BBC chose not to respond.