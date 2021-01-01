Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Went Matching in This Cool Denim Trend

Clearly, we love a good power couple here at Who What Wear. Last week, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds made a stylish return to the red carpet, and naturally, we’ve also been keeping up with all things Bennifer lately.

Now, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde caught our attention thanks to their adorably coordinated outfits.

Photographed in Los Angeles yesterday, the duo both wore white tees, baggy, ripped jeans, and sneakers for a lunch date. As you may have noticed, loose-fitting jeans are absolutely everywhere right now. Dua Lipa and Charlize Theron are among the many celeb supporters of the laid-back trend.

Scroll down to see how Styles and Wilde styled baggy, ripped jeans and to shop our favorite pairs starting at $35.

Shop Our Favorite Ripped, Baggy Jeans

Hot tip: Urban Outfitters has the largest selection of baggy jeans on the market right now.

These Good American ’90s-inspired jeans are top sellers.

H&M always has the most tempting price points, and these $40 jeans are no exception.

Yep, we’d also style these jeans with a white tee and sneakers.

These H&M jeans are bound to sell out quickly.

Your denim collection is not complete without a fantastic gray pair of jeans.

We love how these ripped jeans are styled with kitten-heel sandals.

You can never go wrong with Levi’s.

This article originally appeared on Who What Wear