Queen Elizabeth put ‘b-list’ Prince Harry ‘in his place’ with the Jubilee swipe

Prince Harry has reportedly been made to feel ‘awful’ after learning of his newfound ‘blister’ status following his exit from the Firm.

This claim has been made by royal biographer Daniela Elser, in her piece for News.com.au.

While recalling the entire event, Ms. Elser wrote, “While the last time Harry had been inside the famed 17th century church, for the Grenfell Tower National Memorial service in 2017, he had sat sombrely in the front row next to his brother and sister-in-law, William and Kate, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on Friday he was forced to accept his designated spot in cheap seats, the Sussexes’ B-list status made all-too-painfully obvious.”

There, she addressed the moment Prince Harry was ‘forced’ to experience the consequences of leaving the Firm.

“Harry and Meghan were being, quite literally, put in their place,” she added before concluding.