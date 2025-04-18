Florida State University in Tallahassee Rocked by Deadly Shooting

Chaos unfolded at Florida State University when a gunman, identified as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, allegedly opened fire on campus, killing two people and injuring five more. Students ran for cover as the shooting began near the student union during lunchtime, with the university quickly going into lockdown.

Police later confirmed that Ikner is the son of a longtime deputy with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Walt McNeil said, “Unfortunately, her son had access to one of her weapons, and that was one of the weapons that was found at the scene.” The sheriff also explained that Ikner had participated in the department’s training programs, so his access to weapons was not unexpected.

Ikner was shot by responding officers and taken to a hospital. His current condition has not been released. Witness videos, shared by CNN, showed a young man walking on the grass firing at people as they tried to flee.

Photo by CNN

Students described terrifying scenes. “Everyone just started running out of the student union,” said a witness named Wayne. “About a minute later, we heard about eight to ten gunshots.” He saw a man who appeared to be shot in the stomach. “The whole entire thing was just surreal,” he said. “Everything was really quiet, then all chaotic.”

Although the two people who died were not students, officials have not released their identities. The university, home to more than 40,000 students, cancelled all classes and told those not living on campus to leave the area.

“This is a tragic day for Florida State University,” said FSU President Richard McCullough. “We’re absolutely heartbroken by the violence that occurred on our campus earlier today.”

Student Sam Swartz told the Tallahassee Democrat he was in the basement of the student union when the shots rang out. “Everyone started freaking out,” he said. He estimated he heard around ten shots. Swartz and seven others barricaded themselves in a hallway using trash cans and plywood. “I remember learning to do the best you can to make them take time,” he said, referring to strategies taught in active shooter drills.

Videos on social media captured students walking through campus hallways with their hands in the air as they were evacuated by police.

Mass shootings have become an all-too-familiar tragedy in the United States, even though public support for stronger gun laws remains high. So far this year, there have been at least 81 mass shootings, defined as incidents where four or more people are shot, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

In response to the shooting, former President Donald Trump called it “a shame, a horrible thing,” but stood firm on gun rights. “These things are terrible, but the gun doesn’t do the shooting — the people do,” he said.

