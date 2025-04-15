A 17-year-old from Wisconsin, Nikita Casap, is facing horrific charges after allegedly murdering his parents in a disturbing attempt to fund and launch a violent plot to assassinate Donald Trump and overthrow the US government.

According to an FBI affidavit unsealed this week, Casap’s motives were far from personal. Federal investigators believe he killed his mother, Tatiana Casap, and his stepfather, Donald Mayer, to gain access to their money and belongings to support his extremist plans. Authorities say he wanted to “destabilise the US Government” and believed he was on a mission to “save the white race.”

Inside their home in Waukesha, near Milwaukee, police found a chilling three-page antisemitic manifesto that praised Adolf Hitler and included bomb-making instructions. Investigators also uncovered online messages in Russian, and activity on platforms like TikTok and Telegram, where Casap reportedly declared his allegiance to neo-Nazi groups and detailed his plans to kill his parents.

When the bodies were discovered on 28 February, they were already in an advanced state of decomposition. It’s believed Casap lived in the house with their corpses for weeks before fleeing in Mayer’s SUV. He also took roughly $14,000 in cash, passports, phones, wallets, a firearm—and even the family dog.

He was eventually caught during a traffic stop in Kansas shortly after the grim discovery. He’s now being held in Waukesha County Jail on a $1 million bond and is expected to appear in court next month to enter a plea.

Even more shocking is that authorities believe he didn’t act alone. The FBI said others appeared to have known about the teen’s plans and may have helped him somehow. One classmate reportedly heard him talk about murdering his parents, and another was told he had been in contact with someone in Russia about his intention to assassinate Trump.

His disturbing plan didn’t stop there. The affidavit reveals Casap had intended to flee the US for Ukraine after carrying out the attack.

Officials have kept quiet about the case since, with the FBI in Milwaukee directing questions to the US Attorney’s office, which has so far declined to comment. Capas’s public defender hasn’t responded to media requests, and there’s been no word from the White House.

Officials have kept quiet about the case since, with the FBI in Milwaukee directing questions to the US Attorney's office, which has so far declined to comment. Capas's public defender hasn't responded to media requests, and there's been no word from the White House.

The story has shocked even seasoned investigators, with authorities now looking deeper into the extent of Casap’s connections and just how far along his plot was.

