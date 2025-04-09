Mississippi Women Busted in Wild Car Scam Plot After SUV Turns Up in River

Things go sideways when a car theft call is followed just moments later by someone spotting a vehicle sinking into the Mississippi River. That’s exactly what happened on March 21 in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and what started as a routine stolen car report turned into a full-blown, head-scratching mystery.

Local emergency teams went into action when the black SUV was found partially underwater near a river landing. According to the Vicksburg Daily News, it was all hands on deck — sheriff’s deputies, fire-rescue units, and even a nearby boat crew joined in to investigate. Despite the dramatic scene, nobody was found inside the vehicle or around the riverbank.

Things took a twist when authorities identified the SUV as a Ford Expedition — and, yep, it was the same one that had just been reported stolen by its owner, Heather Kay McCoy. Fast-forward to April 1, and McCoy found herself in handcuffs, charged with insurance fraud. Also caught up in the drama was Amber Spencer, who now faces a conspiracy to commit a felony charge.

Both women have since posted bail, and now it’s up to a grand jury to decide how this all plays out. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t spilled the details on how they figured out the soggy SUV was likely part of an insurance scam so quickly, but it seems investigators saw through the setup without much trouble.

No one’s giving away all the behind-the-scenes info just yet, but the way it unfolded has people talking. First, there’s the almost-too-convenient timing of the car theft report and the river discovery. Then there’s the question of how exactly the car ended up in the water without anyone noticing — or inside. And, of course, the big one: how the alleged scam fell apart so quickly.

Whether it was a badly executed plan or just plain bad luck, the case has left a trail of questions and no shortage of eyebrow-raising reactions. For now, both women are playing the waiting game as legal proceedings ramp up.

