Weezer Star’s Wife Shot by Cops after Wild Chase Ends in her Backyard

In a scene that feels more like something out of a movie than real life, Jillian Lauren—author, advocate, and wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner—was shot by police after allegedly getting caught up in a dramatic foot chase that unfolded in her quiet Los Angeles neighborhood.

It all went down in Eagle Rock, near the couple’s home, when a hit-and-run crash on the 134 Freeway spilled over into the residential area around Figueroa Street and Waldo Place. According to the LAPD, the suspect bolted from the crash and ran straight into Lauren’s neighborhood. That’s when things took a seriously unexpected turn.

Police say Lauren, 51, was armed and trying to pursue the suspect herself. When officers confronted her and ordered her to drop her weapon, she didn’t comply—and that’s when a cop fired a single shot, hitting her in the shoulder.

After the incident, she returned to her house but later surrendered to authorities. Paramedics treated her at a nearby hospital, and afterward, she was booked in absentia on suspicion of attempted murder. Her bail? A staggering $1 million. That’s according to the LAPD’s official report.

So far, one of the male suspects involved in the original hit-and-run has already been cited and released. But two more are still out there, and the search continues.

As for the guy allegedly driving the car that caused the crash, California Highway Patrol caught up with him in a backyard not far from the scene. In an incredibly bizarre twist, he was found stripped down to just his boxers, lounging in a pool and watering plants. KTLA’s news choppers even captured footage of him taking off his clothes, as if it were just another sunny California afternoon.

Lauren, for her part, is best known for her memoir Some Girls: My Life in a Harem, where she detailed her life in the early ‘90s as a paid guest in the royal circles of Brunei. She and Scott Shriner tied the knot back in 2005 in Hawaii.

The timing couldn’t be more surreal. Weezer is currently riding high on the 30th anniversary of their legendary Blue Album, with a tour and festival appearances in full swing—including a major set coming up at Coachella this Saturday, April 12.

No official statements yet from Shriner or the band, but this is one story that’s bound to keep unfolding.

