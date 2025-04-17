Thieves Tunnel Through Concrete in Daring $10 Million LA Heist

It sounds like something straight out of a Hollywood movie, but this happened in downtown Los Angeles. Burglars tunneled through solid concrete to get inside Love Jewels, a jewelry store in the heart of the city’s famous jewelry district. According to police, they made off with at least $10 million worth of luxury items like gold chains, pendants, watches, and more.

The break-in happened Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. Officer David Cuellar with the LAPD said investigators are now reviewing footage that shows the suspects entering through a massive hole they drilled from the building next door.

Photo by NBC News / YouTube

“They tunneled through multiple levels of concrete into the target location,” Cuellar said.

The crew reportedly took off through the same hole and escaped in what’s believed to be a late-model Chevy truck. What’s wild is that no alarms went off, and the in-store camera system had been cut, leaving no warning signs behind. The whole thing wasn’t discovered until employees showed up Monday morning and were met with the aftermath.

The store owner told the Associated Press the actual loss could be closer to $20 million, and to make things worse, they don’t have insurance.

By Tuesday, the damage was being patched up. Workers were covering the hole in the wall with metal, tidying up broken display cases, and clearing out the mess left behind. Two large safes had been cracked open, and everything inside was taken.

(AP Photo/Jaimie Ding)

Despite the chaos, customers and friends still showed up to support the store, some even asking if they could still buy jewelry.

Love Jewels is known for its wide range of gold pieces, like a 14 karat yellow gold rope chain priced at $1,200, or $200 gold heart earrings. Their social media shows rows of shining rings, watches, and necklaces all displayed behind glass cases — all of it now gone.

Police are now looking for any clues left behind. Detectives are checking the scene for fingerprints and DNA, hoping to find a break in what is now one of the biggest jewelry heists the city has seen in years.

No arrests have been made yet.

