Prince Harry betrays the Queen yet again after scrapping plans of reuniting with her

Another step which is taken by Prince Harry can heartbreak of Queen Elizabeth. It is not the first time Harry neglected his Grandmother.

The main rift appeared when the Suxxess moved to LA and was starting to disobey her Queen. Queen Elizabeth trying to compensate with the couple and postpone their review “ legal status in upcoming March 2021.

Prince Harry is willing to come to the UK to meet with their senior Royal member and going to request to postpone their Megxit review. The abrupt change in plans has come after the COVID-19 restrictions fixed in England.

Considering the current situation, the Duke of Sussex won’t go back home to look for and expansion on Megxit bargain survey.

According to royal sources, Harry has “not yet attempted to contact” his grandmother to arrange a meeting, but was expected to come up with a solution in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, it is said that the Queen will have a more intensive gander at all the business deals Harry and Meghan’s have been associated with.

Courtiers are taking a “renewed in-depth look at the couple’s business deals” to see if they are in line with the Queen’s values, confirmed sources.