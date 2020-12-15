Womenz Magazine

Kylie Jenner steals hearts as she embraces her natural hair ahead of Christmas

Kylie Jenner  received massive praise as she wowed fans with her natural hair look in latest picture .

The Makeup mogul, who’s famous  for  wearing wigs and extensions in a variety of shades, took to her Instagram Story to flaunt her ‘real’  locks which are dyed red.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star was looking more confidant and gorgeous with her original hair,  admitting she should leave her hair like that more often.

Kylie, 23,  was seemingly going to give her natural hair “more love” as she captioned the post: “my real hair is cuuute i gotta give it more love.”

The reality star’s natural hair comes after she  revealed to ‘do more things’ on her own YouTube channel where she can mesmerise fans with her her authentic self.

Kylie, who shares two-year-old daughter Stormi with rapper Travis Scott, admitted  that she ‘feels constant pressure’ to maintain her image back in 2017, putting on a ‘different persona’ for the world.

Related posts

Michelle Williams gains 15lbs for ‘Blue Valentine’

Alex R.

Rita Ora On Breaking Lockdown Rules: “Guilt & Shame I’ve Carried…”

alex

Amber Heard Strongly Reacts To Petition Filed To Fire Her From Aquaman 2

alex