Snoop Dogg Gifts Daughter Cori One Million Dollars for Her Wedding

Snoop Dogg is pulling out all the stops for his daughter Cori Broadus’ upcoming wedding. The rapper shared a heartwarming and extravagant gesture while appearing alongside Cori on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Tuesday, December 2, reported by E! News. When asked about the most over-the-top gift he’s ever given Cori, Snoop revealed the lavish present he’s prepared for her.

He told Hudson, “It was a million dollars for her wedding,” as the audience clapped and cheered. Cori, 25, grinned and confirmed, “That’s right, that’s right!” The revelation left the room in awe, but Snoop added a twist, mentioning that Cori hasn’t yet opened the gift. “The only thing about this gift is she never got to open it or she hasn’t opened it yet,” he said cryptically.

Hudson, 43, jokingly responded, “What do you ask for after that? Oh, my goodness!” To which Snoop replied that, if it were up to him, he’d prefer a more modest wedding to save the money. “I told her if it was me, my wedding would have been $100 [thousand] and $900 [thousand] would have gone in my pocket,” he said. Hudson, laughing, noted that Snoop was still imparting life lessons, adding, “Daddy is still teaching lessons, I’ll tell you that.”

Snoop’s gift was especially poignant, as Cori and her fiancé Wayne Duece had to postpone their wedding after Cori suffered a severe stroke in January. The couple got engaged in November 2022 and are now ready to share their journey with fans in the new E! docuseries Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne’s Story, which premieres on December 5. In a teaser for the show, Cori reveals her big dreams for the wedding, including having Justin Bieber perform at the ceremony. “My dream would be to have Justin Bieber,” she says, with Snoop humorously replying, “You got too many goddamn dreams.”

Cori also shares her desire for a memorable entrance for Wayne, stating, “I’m a princess so the prince has got to do it big.” During their interview, Snoop expressed confidence in Wayne as his future son-in-law, saying, “As a father, you know. I’m gonna speak for him because, as a father, one thing you know is when it’s your baby girl, you ain’t gonna hand her off to nobody who ain’t gonna handle her with care.”

Snoop also shared some advice for Cori, encouraging her to ease up when they face challenges in their relationship. “He’s always in the right,” Snoop explained. “If anything, I gotta talk to her about, ‘Hey, let off of him a little bit. Back up!’”