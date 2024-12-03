Kim Kardashian’s Latest Look Sparks Comparison to Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian’s recent photoshoot has fans talking as they compare her look to that of Bianca Censori, the architectural designer married to her ex-husband, Kanye West. The SKIMS founder took to Instagram earlier this week to flaunt a new design from her shapewear brand, leaving followers doing a double-take.

In the photos, Kim is seen wearing a pair of white string bikini bottoms and a short-sleeved crop top tied between her bust, completing the look with a patterned white head covering that left only her eyes visible through a black-framed window. The outfit, minimal and avant-garde, could easily have been mistaken for something Bianca Censori would wear, given her penchant for unusual head accessories and bold, barely-there outfits.

Fans quickly took notice, with one follower commenting, “Bianca has multiplied 🙆🏽‍♂️,” and another adding, “exactly what I thought the min I saw this!” A third fan joked, “Kimca Censori,” blending the names of Kim and Bianca, reported by the Mirror. Others pointed out that Kim was “so vibing” with West’s signature style, especially since Kanye is often seen in public with his face covered.

While many fans compared the style to Censori’s, some speculated about other influences. One user suggested that “the Tesla robot,” which Kim had recently featured in a photoshoot, might have played a role in inspiring the look.

Kim has been experimenting with her style lately, even revisiting a classic accessory from the early 2000s in another recent social media post. This latest photoshoot, however, definitely captured attention, with many fans drawing parallels between her and Bianca’s daring fashion choices. Whether intentional or not, Kim’s latest ensemble is certainly sparking conversations, as fans continue to debate her evolving style and the comparisons to her ex-husband’s new wife.