Khloe Kardashian Reveals Shocking Betrayal in Therapy That Left Her ‘Jarring’ Trust Issues

Khloe Kardashian, 40, recently opened up about a devastating setback she faced during her divorce from Lamar Odom that left her reeling with trust issues for nearly a decade. In an emotional interview with Bustle, the reality TV star shared a deeply personal and shocking experience involving her therapist—a betrayal that led her to abandon therapy for years.

“I remember I was going to therapy and the next thing I knew, something private I told my therapist was on a tabloid,” Khloe confessed. The scandalous breach of trust rocked the star to her core as her private conversations with her therapist were exposed to the public. She explained, “And I knew that my therapist disclosed this information to a tabloid because there’s no way this could have gotten out there.”

The situation was so jarring for Khloe that it completely shattered her faith in therapy. The violation of doctor-patient confidentiality left the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star feeling betrayed, with no one she could trust. “It was very jarring and sort of unbelievable,” she said. “But I knew, there’s not a chance in the world that it came from anywhere else.”

Devastated and unwilling to seek help from anyone else, Khloe turned to the gym for comfort and healing during this difficult period. “I stopped going to therapy and started going to the gym,” she shared. “I needed a release, but I did not trust anybody else anymore. And the place that I felt the safest was the gym.”

For years, Khloe avoided therapy, choosing to focus on physical fitness as a way to manage her emotions. But the emotional toll continued to weigh heavily on her, and it wasn’t until her elder sister Kim Kardashian intervened that she was convinced to try therapy once more.

Khloe admitted that she didn’t take her sister’s advice seriously at first, but ultimately gave in to Kim’s persistent pleas. “I started when I was 39,” Khloe revealed. “It’s actually Kim’s therapist. Kim was really adamant. I was like, ‘I’ll do this for you.’ I dragged my feet, and then I was like, ‘Wow, OK, this is good. I needed this.’”

Khloe now has a new therapist whom she describes as “really lovely,” and she’s grateful for the support she’s finally found. The painful experience of betrayal in her earlier therapy sessions may have left deep scars, but with her sister’s support and a renewed sense of trust, Khloe is now opening up to the possibility of healing in ways she never thought possible.

For Khloe, the road to recovery has been long and difficult, but it’s clear that she’s learned to take her mental health into her own hands—no matter how challenging the journey may be.

Her story serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of trust in therapy and the impact that betrayal can have on a person’s emotional well-being. Now, Khloe is ready to embrace healing again, but on her terms.