The Palace is scrambling to mediate peace between Prince William and Harry before Coronation

The Palace is trying to find ways to ease tensions between brothers Prince William and Prince Harry ahead of the Coronation, and pressure is rising with the event less than three months away, according to Us Weekly.

“The longer the feud continues, the less likely there’ll be a reconciliation,” an insider tells the outlet. “With the Coronation just a few months away, appropriate actions need to be taken immediately.”

The Palace is presently trying to figure out whether William and Harry‘s relationship can be healed in time for the ceremony, which will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London.

“The Palace is trying to come up with solutions to keep the peace and form some kind of reconnection and unity between William and Harry,” the source says. “It’s now or never. The Coronation is a time to celebrate, and no one wants this dark cloud hanging over the festivities on such a significant occasion.”

William, the source says, “feels that Harry is all smoke and mirrors and is not to be trusted,” adding that Harry’s memoir, Spare, was “a massive breach of trust” because of the “leaking” of certain stories (of which there are many aimed directly at William, who one could argue gets the lion’s share of the criticism in the tell-all).

“He’s trying to move on with his life,” the insider says of William.

(Getty)

If Harry and Meghan Markle decide to attend the Coronation they are still undecided, according to The Daily Express they will be tightly controlled because of a general lack of trust. According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, The Firm “can’t trust the Sussexes for a moment,” and the couple won’t have much of an involvement in the events, similar to Her late Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last June.

“We do know they are going to be invited—that does seem to be so,” Fitzwilliams says. “As to whether or not they’ll come, the answer is probably yes, because, remember, they only get their work because they’re royals. As a result, they have to be seen to be involved in some form. I would think other members of the family will keep in discussions with them about the weather. We know the background to this, and it is not a happy one.”

Fitzwilliams adds that “Exactly like at the Platinum Jubilee, their role will be strictly controlled, and they won’t have much of a role. The Palace know what they are dealing with and who they are dealing with—there’s no chance at all that they will overshadow the event.”

Fitzwilliams says King Charles wants his younger son and daughter-in-law to be present because unity is important for the Coronation. “Unity at the time of the Coronation will be paramount,” he says. “The royals couldn’t hit back to the various allegations and so forth. It’s a matter of saying nothing and letting comments, however outrageous, passes.”