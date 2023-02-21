Woman who thought she couldn’t become pregnant naturally conceives at the age of 55: “Welcome, Luca!”

A woman was surprised to find she was pregnant since she thought she couldn’t conceive naturally at the age of 55. Claudia Raia, a Brazilian actor, found she was pregnant last year, more than 20 years after giving birth to her two prior children.

Claudia, who is well-known in her native Country, has two children from a previous marriage: Enzo Celulari, 25, and Sophia Raia, 20.

According to Tyla, she just gave birth to Luca, who weighed six and a half pounds and entered the world safely on February 11. Claudia welcomed Luca with her husband, fellow performer Jarbas Homem de Mello, whom she married in 2018.

As per The Sun, recalling when she found out she was pregnant, Claudia said: “When the doctor asked me for a beta, the pregnancy blood test, I said, ‘Baby, you’re really crazy. Where did you get this from? I’m 55 years old.

“I went to the pharmacy, and bought the Clearblue, I couldn’t stand it. “Because I said ‘I have to take the test’ – a test that everyone does – what is this, I’m going to wait a day and a half for a blood test to come?

“I can’t stand it.

“Then I took the test and it came back more than three weeks pregnant. “I said, ‘it can not be. Guys, I’m 55-years-old’.” Claudia opted to freeze her eggs when she was 48, but doctors subsequently told her that menopause began at 50.

They were informed they had little chance of conceiving a baby naturally, so they tried IVF, but no embryos developed. Claudia was later advised by a doctor that she was ovulating again and that she should be careful not to become pregnant.

She revealed her pregnancy to her 8.6 million Instagram followers in September of last year. The actress posted a touching video of herself and her husband tap dancing before showing a positive pregnancy test.

Accompanying the video, a caption read: “Our dream to be parents is nothing new! “And didn’t it come true? Me and [Jarbas Homem de Mello] are pregnant!” Claudia recently turned to Instagram to announce the birth of her second baby, a baby boy.

Posting a snap of Luca and her husband, Claudia wrote: “Luca arrived, lighting up Saturday night! “He arrived here on 11th February, claiming his space. We gave way. “The world, since then, has a new makeover for our family. “We are overflowing with happiness and love!

“Welcome, Luca!”